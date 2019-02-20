Scott Jeffrey Archbold

January 29, 1953 - February 9, 2019

Scott Archbold, 66, of Boise, Idaho, passed away on February 9th following complications from cancer treatment. Scott is survived by his wife Judi of 31 years, son David and his wife Kaity, sons Robert and Bryan, and grandson Grayson. He is also survived by his brother Guy Archbold, his nephew William Archbold, by his extended Woodward and Nugent/Nenninger family: Rick, Margot, Susan, Robin, Bob, Jack, Alex, Elana, Lily, James, Drew, Emily, Katie and Brooke, and by his sisters-in-law Linda Archbold and Catherine Jones. Scott was preceded in death by his parents Kaye and Mona Archbold. He was raised in Long Beach, California, where he was valedictorian of his graduating class at Millikan High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Davis, and his MBA in Finance from the University of Southern California. He spent over 33 years as a stockbroker, most recently a long term affiliation with the Stifel Nicholaus/Century Securities firm. Scott and Judi were married in 1987 and moved their family to the Treasure Valley 17 years ago where he loved playing golf and tennis and was greatly admired for his intelligence, quick wit, and dedication to his community. Scott was a great friend, a wonderful husband, and a loving father. A Celebration of Life is planned in March in Newport Beach, California. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary