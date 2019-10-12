|
Scott John Pearman
Scott John Pearman, 36, of Middleton passed away October 8, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Scott was born January 12, 1983 in Boise, ID. He is the third of four children to John and Dani Pearman of Eagle, ID. Scott lived his entire life in the Boise Valley, He attended elementary, middle and high school in Eagle. He loved, and was good at sports of all kinds, He played baseball, basketball, and football throughout his teenage years. Scott white lettered in football, baseball and wrestling for Eagle High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Sarah Beth Jarvis and welcomed a son, Jaxson and daughter, Madyson. Scott loved his Idaho roots and made his way to Star and eventually settled down in the small city of Middleton – a town he came to know and love deeply.
Scott loved being outdoors. He grew up snowmobiling in McCall, waterskiing, and hunting with his dad and brother. If there was an opportunity for Scott to surround himself with family and friends, he was there. He was always busy; whether it was working with wood at his cabinet shop-a skill he had great passion for, attending local community events, or serving others, Scott was always the first to arrive and the last to leave. He was continually looking for opportunities to silently serve. Scott's charity and selflessness did not go unnoticed as it was constant and unwavering. He truly cared for every person he came in contact with. He had a way of making everyone he met feel like his best friend. Scott was the perfect example of Christlike love and he made an immeasurable impact on the world. He will be greatly missed.
Scott is survived by his wife Sarah Beth; and children Jaxson and Madyson; along with his parents John and Dani; sisters Sara (Mike) and Amy; and little brother Chad (Kate); along with many nieces and nephews who loved and adored him immensely.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 700 W. State St. in Eagle. A visitation with the family will be held from 10 to 10:45 AM, prior to the services. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at St. Luke's Meridian for their kind and compassionate care for Scott during such a difficult time.
Scott loved giving back to the community- particularly the Middleton Fire Dept. To honor him, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a charitable donation to the Middleton Rural Fire Association (302 E. Main St., Middleton, ID 83644) in his name.
Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 12, 2019