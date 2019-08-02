|
Se Se "Cecilia" Lavelle, 44, of Meridian passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at a local hospital. Cecilia, was born in Hong Kong, China on December 24, 1974, to Kam Hing Lau and "Anita" Suet Fun Choy.
From the beginning, Cecilia was a fighter who at the age of 1 1/2 years old, had a head injury and her safety was her parents main focus. At the age of 8, her parents moved to the United States and Cecilia grew up in Texas. She graduated from Texas Woman's University in Dentin with a B.A. in Music Therapy.
In high school the family moved for work to a new home and she was allowed to stay at the previous house during her senior year by herself. She was invited to church meetings on the weekends and shortly thereafter, she accepted Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior and entered the Church Life.
After graduating college, she moved to California for her internship in Hayward and shortly afterward moved to San Francisco, CA where she worked in an assisted living facility for about 11 years. She participated in the Church Life in San Francisco, serving in the bookroom, playing piano and leading children's meetings, and lived in the sister's home.
Cecilia had some wishes that she would like to have accomplished and they all started when she married a church brother named David. She wanted two children and to live in a home to raise them as ones who would serve the Lord Jesus in any capacity. Her two children loved to help her in everything she did. Cecilia was introduced to David on June 5, 2011 and shortly afterward was proposed to on July 25, 2011. They were married on September 16, 2011 in San Francisco, CA and then moved to the San Luis Obispo, CA area. In 2014, after following her husband, the two settled in Boise, Idaho and there they enjoyed the Church Life wherever they went.
This dear sister expressed Christ and lived her life following the Lord. Anyone who met her could tell that she had a loving heart for her family, all the church children, and especially for the Lord Jesus. She is survived by her husband, David Lavelle and her two sons: Joseph and Brendan, ages 6 and 4 years old.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 3rd at Meridian Cemetery, 895 E. Franklin Rd in Meridian. A memorial meeting will be held at 3:30 PM at the church in Boise, 1301 Juanita St. in Boise. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 2, 2019