Sean Michael Wardle


1983 - 2020
Sean Michael Wardle Obituary
Sean Wardle
May 25th 1983 - March 21,2020
Mr. Sean Michael Wardle, of Garden Valley, Idaho, born on May 25, 1983 in Boise, Idaho, to Valerie, "Val", Wardle and the late Tim Wardle, passed away at age 36 on March 21, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Val Wardle, brother Tyson Wardle, Grandmother Ilene Johnson, many aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews Lainee Wardle, Deegan Wardle, Aubree Ehlers and Gage Ehlers.
Sean was a dedicated volunteer of the Special Olympics and participant of all events Terrace Lakes related. When Sean wasn't playing poker, shooting pool or golfing with friends or family, he was busy making people laugh just being "Seanzy". Sean will be remembered for his big smile and even bigger heart. His love for his family, friends and Godson will never be forgotten. We ask that you reflect on all of the good times as that is what he would have wanted.
A celebration of life will be scheduled following less trying times due to the current pandemic. In the mean time, please email any pictures or memories that you would like to share to [email protected] so that we may include them when that time comes.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 31, 2020
