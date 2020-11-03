Sharon K. Griffin

1953-2020

Sharon K. (Hefner) Griffin of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho went to her Lord and savior on November 1, 2020. Sharon was born on December 27, 1953 in Kellogg, Idaho to Clarence (Frank) and Betty(Bell) Hefner, she was 66 years old.

Sharon married Ted Griffin in Horseshoe Bend Idaho on November 26, 1988. She loved crocheting afghans, scarfs, mittens, and hats for her family and friends. She was well known for baking delicious lemon meringue pies and oatmeal cookies. She loved to travel, camp, fish, and spend leisure time with her family. Her love, sacrifice, and support for her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends knew no bounds.

Sharon is survived by her brothers Ron, Chuck, and Mike and her sister Mary, her loving sons Chris and Stacey Stanley, daughter Michalene (Dry) Wheeler, her 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Sharon will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Horseshoe Bend Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service and Potluck at the Valley Christian Church in Horseshoe Bend. Arrangements are with Boise Funeral Home Ph. 208-322-3999



