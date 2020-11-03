1/1
Sharon Griffin
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon K. Griffin
1953-2020
Sharon K. (Hefner) Griffin of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho went to her Lord and savior on November 1, 2020. Sharon was born on December 27, 1953 in Kellogg, Idaho to Clarence (Frank) and Betty(Bell) Hefner, she was 66 years old.
Sharon married Ted Griffin in Horseshoe Bend Idaho on November 26, 1988. She loved crocheting afghans, scarfs, mittens, and hats for her family and friends. She was well known for baking delicious lemon meringue pies and oatmeal cookies. She loved to travel, camp, fish, and spend leisure time with her family. Her love, sacrifice, and support for her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends knew no bounds.
Sharon is survived by her brothers Ron, Chuck, and Mike and her sister Mary, her loving sons Chris and Stacey Stanley, daughter Michalene (Dry) Wheeler, her 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Sharon will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Horseshoe Bend Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service and Potluck at the Valley Christian Church in Horseshoe Bend. Arrangements are with Boise Funeral Home Ph. 208-322-3999

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Horseshoe Bend Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83704
(208) 322-2998
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved