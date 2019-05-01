Home

Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1925 S. Broadway Ave
Boise, ID
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1925 S. Broadway Ave
Boise, ID
Haskins, Sharon, 80, of Boise, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at a local care center of natural causes. A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1, 6:00-7:30pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1925 S. Broadway Ave., Boise, with a visitation preceding the service from 10:00-10:45am. Interment to follow the service at 1:00pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. To send condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
