Sharon Kay Williams
1944 ~ 2019
Sharon Kay (McGill) Williams (age 75) departed this life on October 26, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer. Sharon was born March 7, 1944 in Oakdale, Louisiana to Earl and Terry McGill. She lived primarily in Boise, Idaho with family roots throughout the Treasure Valley. After graduating from Borah High School in 1962, Sharon studied briefly at Boise Jr. College, before marrying her high school sweetheart, Roger Lavon Williams, in 1964. To this union two daughters were born: Dana LaVonne and Kristin Leigh Williams. Sharon's husband, Col. Roger Williams, was a career officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, and the family traveled together throughout the country. Though later divorced, Sharon and Roger remained very close and considered each other family.
After working many years as a secretary at Morrison-Knudsen, Sharon became the owner of Superior Western Beauty College, where she developed her love of all things AVEDA. She kept in touch with many students who went on to become successful salon owners and considered her a mentor and friend. In addition, Sharon loved animals, particularly Afghan hounds, of which she owned several show dogs, including a champion.
She will be remembered for her thoughtful kindness, steadfast warmth, contagious laughter, and fierce loyalty. Sharon leaves a rich legacy of abundant generosity, sweet spirit, and the importance of friends and family, especially regarding her granddaughters, Shea and Tara.
Sharon is survived by her two daughters Dana Brennan, Kristin Williams-King (Bryan); granddaughters Shea and Tara Brennan; sisters Janice Sims (Don), Tina Chadburn (Ralph); brothers David Kane (Sue), Timothy Kane (Liz); a host of nieces and nephews, and her granddog August West. She is preceded in death by her mother, Terry Carney; father, Earl McGill; and brother, Daniel Kane. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 7, 2020 - Sharon's birthday. Details are pending. You may contact her daughter Kristin at [email protected] for more information.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019