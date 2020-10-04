Sharon Kaye Yasuda1944-2020Sharon Kaye Yasuda, age 76, passed away peacefully at her home on September 26, 2020 with her family by her side.Sharon was born on June 30, 1944 in Ontario, OR to Raymond and Dorothy Church. She graduated from Ontario High School in 1962. Sharon moved to Payette in 1985, where she met the love of her life, Junior Yasuda. They married November 21, 1987 and shared 32 years of love and happiness.Sharon was a very classy and elegant lady. She was a most loving, caring and giving sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Sharon loved spending time with her family and friends, she always put a smile on your face and made you laugh. She loved traveling to Nevada with her husband where they enjoyed many Rod Stewart concerts. With a flair for decorating, talent for sewing and being crafty, Sharon created many original pieces, which she gifted to family and friends. Her other interests were shopping, cooking and baking.Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Dorothy Church, sisters Carolyn Thode and Evelyn Sands.She is survived by her husband, Junior Yasuda; sister, Ethel (Gene) Walters; brother, Willie (Carma) Church; son Rick (Amy) Mehas; grandchildren, Jeremy, Brittany and Carissa; great-grandson, Ayden and many nieces and nephews.Sharon will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. "Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.Our Family would like to thank Encompass Health Hospice for all the support and compassion they gave to Sharon and the family. We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude and heartfelt thank you to Barbra Little for the loving care and compassion she gave Sharon during her home visits. Our most sincere appreciation to all the family and friends for their help and support.Grave side service will be held Saturday October 10, 2020 at 2:00pm, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1155 Park BLVD, Ontario OR.