Sharon Laverne Earlywine Obituary
Sharon Laverne Earlywine
73
Sharon Laverne (Harris, Barclay) Earlywine, 73 of Garden City, Idaho, passed away at St Alphonsus Hospital on August 11, 2019 of natural causes. Sharon was born June 10, 1946 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lyle Anderson Harris and Gorda Evelyn (Safley) Harris, later, Albaugh, and was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, estranged husband John Earlywine Sr, and Step Father. She is survived by 4 Children, Brian Barclay in Iowa, John Earlywine, Dallasanne Earlywine and James Earlywine in Mississippi, her brother Gordon Harris of Idaho, 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Over the years she resided in Iowa, California, Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida and Idaho. In her most recent career, prior to retiring several years ago, she worked as an Insurance/Medicare/Medicaide claims justification officer at different hospitals in Florida and Idaho, including St Alphonsus and Mercy Medical Center. Sharon was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, riding into her mid 60's and was active in Service work for many years until her health diminished and has helped many people through difficult times. She had a great love of animals and at times had parrots, snakes, cats and dogs, particularly loving her Rotweillers. Memorial Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Sharon will be missed by many.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019
