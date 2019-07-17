Sharon Leigh Blankenship

1946-2019

Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend Sharon Leigh Blankenship died peacefully surrounded by her family on July 7, 2019 in Meridian, Idaho following a long battle with lung disease that progressed to metastatic cancer. She was 73. A graduate of North Thurston High School in Lacey, WA, Sharon was born in Portland, Oregon in 1946 to Kenneth and Helen Hughes.

Funny, kind and a friend to all animals, Sharon loved to create and spend time in her beautiful gardens with her extended family including her grandchildren and with the many beloved pets she had over the years.

Sharon is survived by her daughters Staci King and Stephanie Crawford, son-in-law Eric Crawford, siblings Tannis Ventura, Judy Holmes and Rick Hughes and grandchildren Jack, Henry and Lexi. She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Helen and oldest brother Ken. She was deeply loved by all of us.

A private family celebration of Sharon's life will be held in Cannon Beach, Oregon in late summer. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to the Meridian Valley Idaho Humane Society and Dog Rescue, where Sharon worked and volunteered for many years.

The entire family wishes to thank the dedicated and caring staff at St. Luke's Hospice for the love, kindness and care extended to our mother during her illness. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 17, 2019