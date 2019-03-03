Sharon Eleanor Miller

1935 ~ 2019

On the evening of Thursday, February 21, 2019, Sharon E. Miller passed away peacefully in her own home at the age of 83. She had spent the previous evening in the company of her loving daughter-in-law, Shauna. She is survived by her sister, Vivian; brother, Gerald; two daughters, Debbie (Greg) Schulze and Erin (Patrick) Jacinto; grandchildren: Brandon, Kelley, Elle, Jayke, Patrick, Hanna, and Alexandra; and great-grandsons, Damion and Darion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earle; brothers, Kenny and David; son, Sean; and grandson, Ryan.

Born in Iowa on December 24, 1935, Sharon spent most of her early life in California before moving to Idaho in 1978 with her husband and youngest children, Sean and Erin. Sharon was passionate about people and known for her ability to strike up a conversation at any moment. Some of her joys in life included shopping, her roses, mystery novels, sewing, knitting, and sweets. Her kindness was genuine and she will be missed greatly.

Remembrances may be left for the family on Sharon's webpage at www. AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary