Sharon T. Rhodes
1938 - 2019
Sharon Rhodes passed away August 25, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1938 to Myles Francis "Frank" Lee and Grace V. "Betty" Lee in Nampa, Idaho. Six years later, her sister, Susan was born to complete their family of four. Sharon and Susan had great times with their cousins from Boise, Judy and Linda Stahl.
Sharon graduated from Nampa High School in 1955 at the age of 17. She went to work right away as a Junior Stenographer for the Employment Security Agency, now the Dept. of Labor, in Boise. After a year of saving her money, she enrolled at Boise Junior College, majoring in Secretarial Science. She lived in the Morrison Hall Dorm where she made life-long friends, especially her roommate, Ann Walstra (now Ann Murdock). A friend at work arranged a blind date between Sharon and Tom Rhodes. When Tom went home from that date, he told his parents that he met the girl he was going to marry. This was the start of Sharon and Tom's never-ending love affair.
Sharon and Tom were married June 13, 1959 in St. Paul's Church in Nampa. They lived in Boise, and at the urging of friends, Bill and Harriet Narver, became very active in the Jr. Chamber of Commerce (Jay-Cees). Sharon eventually became president of the Jay-C-Ettes in 1966-1967. When Sharon and Tom started their family of three boys, Tim, John and Steve, she retired from work to become a full-time mother. Sharon was very active in the boys' school as a room mother, secretary of the PTO and Cub Scout Den Mother. Sharon and Tom were very supportive of their boys' and grandchildren's school and sporting activities as they were growing up. Sharon and Tom were married 56 years.
When the boys were a little older, Sharon worked for several departments with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise. After 25 years of service, she retired in 2006 as Administrative Assistant to the Vicar General. She was proud of the many meeting minutes she took using Shorthand. She thoroughly enjoyed the three Bishops during her tenure with the Diocese: Bishop Sylvester Treinen, Bishop Tod Brown, and Bishop Michael Driscoll. Sharon and Tom were members of St. Mark's Catholic Community since its inception.
Sharon enjoyed making memories with her extended, ever-growing family and many good friends, especially her birthday group, which gathered regularly since 1977.
Sharon is survived by her sons: Tim, John and Steve; and grandchildren: Audrey, Brittany, Hayden and Ainsley.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Community, 7960 W. Northview St. in Boise on Wednesday, September 4th at 10:30 A.M., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the St. Mark's Food Bank, Nazareth Retreat Center, or . Remembrances may be left for Sharon's family on her webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 30, 2019