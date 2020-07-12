Sharon Rose Duncan
1940 ~ 2020
Sharon Rose Duncan peacefully passed away with her husband at her side on Monday July 6, 2020. Sharon was born September 21, 1940 in Santa Monica, California to Romie and Tressie Cash. She was the only girl among 4 siblings: Romie H. Jr., James L., Charles E., and William R.
Sharon grew up in Taft, California, where she attended elementary through high school. After high school, she lived in San Jose on the California coast where she attended college at San Jose State, graduating with a BS in accounting and finance.
When she was 22 years old, she married John R. Duncan, on September 8, 1962 in Taft, California. In 1973, she and John moved to Boise, Idaho. They had two sons, Brian and David.
Sharon was self-employed as an accountant and did well for herself and her family. She enjoyed music, collecting miniatures, and traveling. She was able to go abroad to Europe and fulfill her traveling desires while living in a VW van.
Sharon in survived by her husband, John R. Duncan; sons: Brian R. Duncan, MD of Hilsboro, OR and David S. Duncan, PhD (Suzanne L.) and granddaughter, Zoe Alena of East Greenwich, RI.
Sharon was preceded in death by both her parents, Romie and Tressie Cash; brothers: Romie H. Jr., James L., Charles E., and William R. (Diane).
There will be an inurnment at a later time at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.
Remembrances may be left for Sharon's family on her web page at www.AccentFuneral.com
