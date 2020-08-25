Sharon Schultz

Sharon Rexine Schultz1944 ~ 2020Sharon Rexine Schultz was born February 10, 1944, and passed away August 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Sharon is survived by her oldest daughter, Carol Watson (husband Steven); her son, Joseph Schultz; her mother, Neva Swanson; and her two brothers, Gary and Mike Swanson. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, John Swanson, and her daughter, Malinda Schultz.Please say a prayer for her on her new journey.Mom, we know you're looking down on us, and just know that we miss you and love you.