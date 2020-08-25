1/1
Sharon Schultz
Sharon Rexine Schultz
1944 ~ 2020
Sharon Rexine Schultz was born February 10, 1944, and passed away August 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Sharon is survived by her oldest daughter, Carol Watson (husband Steven); her son, Joseph Schultz; her mother, Neva Swanson; and her two brothers, Gary and Mike Swanson. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, John Swanson, and her daughter, Malinda Schultz.
Please say a prayer for her on her new journey.
Mom, we know you're looking down on us, and just know that we miss you and love you.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 25, 2020.
