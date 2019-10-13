|
|
Sharon Trail Gosnell
77 years
Buckeye, AZ - Sharon Trail Gosnell, age 77, a resident of Buckeye, AZ left this life on September 16, 2019. She will be re-joining her husband, William Gosnell, after losing her battle with leukemia.
Even after her diagnosis, she maintained an active lifestyle as well as the close relationships she had with friends and family.
Sharon was a world traveler and met her husband William in Munich, Germany while they were both in the CIA. After returning to the states, she resided in Annapolis, MD until she moved across the country to the Helena, Montana area in order to raise her family. She had many interests ranging from crafting, sewing, painting as well as a variety of outdoor activities. She was an avid fan of pickleball and always enjoyed her happy hours!
Sharon leaves behind her twin sister, Karon Davis, daughter, Sharill Hellenthal and son, Greg Gosnell, as well as grandchildren (Drew, Reid, Jeffrey and Jaylen), nephews and a niece (Derek, Justin and Dani) and cousins and other extended family.
She was a kind soul who cared deeply about her family and the many friends that she made around the world. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
If you'd like to honor her memory with a donation, please do so with .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019