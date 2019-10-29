Home

Sharron Brown


1943 - 2019
Sharron Brown Obituary
Sharron Brown
1943 - 2019
Sharron Lee Brown, born May 1, 1943 in Big Timber, Montana, passed away in Boise, Idaho on October 24th, 2019. She has joined her daughter Jodi Nelson, granddaughter Shannon Donnelly, mother and father June and Shorty Critcher and sister and brother-in-law Linda and Dan Campbell and their daughter Kim Wilson, in heaven. She leaves her son and daughter-in-law Tom and Monica Brown and grandchildren Gary Brown, Nicole Brown, Chane' Nelson and Shelby and Justin Pugsley. She is also survived by her sister Anita Critcher, sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Virg Vail, aunt Darlene Critcher, nieces Tawnie Hedrick and Erinn Baldwin and nephew Bo Baldwin, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Sharron was an awesome mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. One of her greatest joys was preparing a chicken and noodle dinner for her family. She was a self-taught painter and artist. She showed and sold many of her paintings and won several ribbons with her oils. She was an avid Crocheter and gave doilies to nearly everyone she knew. She also entered some of her work in the county fairs and won many blue and championship ribbons. Sharron was a skilled seamstress and made many of her clothes and many garments for granddaughters. When her father Shorty had his saddle shop in Nampa, ID, Sharron learned to tool leather and became very good at the craft. She was an accomplished horsewoman and a heck of a buckaroo. Many of her best memories were on the back of a horse pushing cattle in the Owyhee Mountains. We all will miss you Mom, rest in peace. Memorial service is pending.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 29, 2019
