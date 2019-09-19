|
Koch, Shawn Burton 47, of Nampa, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home following a courageous battle with bone cancer. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 - 10 AM. Burial will follow at the Middleton Cemetery. An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 19, 2019