Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Middleton Cemetery
Shawn Koch


1972 - 2019
Shawn Koch Obituary
Koch, Shawn Burton 47, of Nampa, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home following a courageous battle with bone cancer. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 - 10 AM. Burial will follow at the Middleton Cemetery. An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 19, 2019
