Shea Albert Helmick passed on to that great mountain in Heaven as a result of a snowboarding accident Saturday February 9, 2019. Shea was born April 21, 1986 to Walter and Christie Helmick. Shea was raised in the Emmett, and Boise Nampa area where attended school.

Shea's interests always lead him to daredevil type competitions, he was always an adrenaline junky. Shea started with motorcycles then to BMX bicycle racing. He competed in races in Idaho, Washington, Utah, and Nevada winning his fair share of races and trophies. Shea's skateboarding skills lead him to his true passion-snowboarding. Shea's first paying job was working on "the mountain" (as he always called Bogus Basin) performing various jobs. When they saw his talent as a snowboarder and his easy way with people, they hired him as an instructor. The mountain, as the snow started building up, was always a magnet to him, drawing him back again and again.

Shea married Sarah Blout in September of 2005. From that marriage came two daughters, Madison (12) and Taylor (10). Shea and Sarah later divorced. Both, Madison and Taylor were the love of his life. His daughters were his world. He was teaching them to snowboard so they could share his love of the sport and the mountain. Shea was employed at Strata Inc, a material inspection and testing company, where he was a senior analyst. Shea's job took him to Las Vegas where he lived for three years before he moved back to Boise, much to his mothers delight. He said it was to be back closer to his family but the mountain was also drawing him back again. Shea did love spending time with family making sure he made all the stops on holidays. Shea enjoyed the time he spent in Sumpter, Oregon with Madison, Taylor, his nephew CW, his mom and step dad Bob, and of course, he loved racing around the hills in the razor.

Shea was a remarkable young man and father, he never met a stranger and enjoyed people. Shea was comfortable around people, he could visit with grade school kids, his peers, and was just as comfortable sitting around a campfire with his moms friends in Sumpter. Shea will be loved and greatly missed by all.

Shea is survived by his mother Christie Holmes (Bob), his father Walter Helmick, (Cozette), brother Chase Helmick (Corina), half sister Jennifer Helmick, step brothers Beau Holmes (Elisha), Mike Harrison, Aaron Mabee, step sisters Brandi Hulme (Dan), Kerbi Webb (Scott), numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Shea was preceded in death by his grandfather Earl Medeiros (Mary) and grandmother Jeanie Rogers (Jim), an aunt Cindy Rodriguez.

A Memorial Service and Reception with light food and drinks will be held Saturday February 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hill City Church (2590 N Bogus Basin Rd. Boise) Services are under the direction of Boise Funeral Home Phone 208-322-3999. In lieu of flowers an account has been set up for Madison and Taylors future educational needs. Shea, you will be missed, we love you.