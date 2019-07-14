Shelby Hugh Atchley, Jr.

1932 - 2019

Shelby Hugh Atchley, Jr. passed away peacefully on the morning of July 10, 2019. Hugh was born October 16, 1932, in Bear River City, Utah to Shelby Hugh Atchley and Edna LeBlanche Thorsen. Hugh's love for eastern Idaho developed as he grew up in Driggs with his sisters, Ardys and Marilyn. He attended Teton High School and spent his summers working on family ranches in Ashton, ID and Bear River City, UT. Hugh earned the rank of Eagle Scout and enjoyed scout camp at the base of the Teton Mountains. Hugh pursued his passion for learning - first receiving an engineering degree from the University of Utah and then a Doctor of Medicine degree in 1958 from the University of Oregon in Portland. Hugh married Sylvia Maurine Berg on May 26, 1961, and was deeply devoted to her throughout their 58 years of marriage. After completing a medical residency at Stanford University, Hugh established his medical practice in Boise, Idaho, where he worked in Hematology and Internal Medicine from 1962 until retirement in 1998, devoting thoughtful and dedicated time and understanding to the patients for whom he cared deeply. Hugh served as President of the Medical Staff at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, ID in 1978 and 1979. Hugh served as an internist in the Idaho Air National Guard, with the rank of Major from March 1963 - March 1969. Hugh was a man of faith, was very supportive of his family, and loved his career as a physician. Hugh was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as an Elders Quorum president, member of the bishopric and high council. He enjoyed family time in McCall, photography, skiing, boating, home projects, his red motorcycle, and secretly stealing the car to go for a drive after his children took the keys away. Hugh is survived by his wife Sylvia, his daughters Joan (Mike) Boren and Lynn van der Put, sons Steven (Stacey) Atchley and David (Penny) Atchley, many loved nieces and nephews, as well as 14 grandchildren, and 4.8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 15, 2019, 10:30am, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. There will not be a public viewing; however, family will be receiving friends beginning at 10:00am before the service. Interment to follow at Dry Creek Cemetery. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 14, 2019