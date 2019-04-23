|
Shelly Lynn Anderson
1960 - 2019
Shelly Lynn Anderson was born to Roger Anderson and Pat (Steinbruck) Anderson Bates on July 5, 1960. She married Ron McNichols in 1979 and they had three sons; Ronne (Christina) McNichols of Vancouver, WA, Jeff McNichols of Boise, ID, and Brad (Emily) McNichols of Spokane, WA. Shelly is survived by all three sons and five grandchildren; mother, Pat Bates of Nampa, ID; brothers, Randy Anderson of Eagle, ID, Darren Bates of Vancouver, WA and Kevin Bates of Boise, ID; step-mother, Sue Anderson of Gooding, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her father died in 2009. No formal service will be held at Shelly's request. Family and friends are invited to stop by and pay tribute in celebration of her life from 5 PM to 8 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 309 W. River Meadow Dr., Eagle, Idaho 83616. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Women's and Children's Alliance ( 720 W Washington St, Boise, ID 83702) in Shelly's name. Cremation Arrangements by Boise Funeral Home.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 23, 2019