Sheron Mulanix

June 19, 1939 - April 14, 2020

Sheron Mulanix, 80, of Meridian Idaho passed away on April 14th from natural causes.

Sheron was born on June 19th, 1939 to Soloman and Ethyl Fairchild in Boise, Idaho. She graduated from Boise High School in the class of 1957. After graduation she spent some time in Utah, Hawaii, and California before settling back down in her home state of Idaho.

In early adulthood she enjoyed art and painted landscapes and portraits using oil paint as the medium. She also enjoyed the outdoors and some of her hobbies during her life included cross-country skiing, camping, hiking, or just going for a drive in the mountains.

She enjoyed a long career with the State of Idaho and eventually retired from the Idaho Transportation Department. In retirement she enjoyed spending time with her twin sister and their dogs and often could be found at dog shows with her beloved Irish Setters.

Sheron is predeceased by her parents, her brother Lloyd, and her sisters, Elaine, Shirley, and Bette. She is survived by her brother Dean and her two sons, Sheffer and Stuart.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Fuzzy Pawz Rescue in her behalf.



