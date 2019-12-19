|
|
Sherry L Lusk
April 1938 to November 2019
Sherry Lynne Fickes died at home November 18, 2019 from a long battle with COPD, with her daughters by her side. She was born April 9, 1938 in Escanaba Michigan to Earl M and Stella M Fickes. She was the eldest of 4 children. Her happiest times were when the family lived at the Lowman ranger station. Recanting tails of horseback rides in her beloved Sawtooths, camping and fishing were some of her fondest memories. Throughout her life she was a bookkeeper and legal secretary. Living in Hawaii she longed for her favorite camping spot at Redfish Lake. Camping with her grandchildren gave her great pleasure, helping her grandson catch his first fish was a special day. Attending dance recitals with the granddaughters and family dinners during holidays were her joys. She was known for her colorful personality and if you met her once, she was remembered. Sherry went all out especial-ly during Christmas to decorate her home. Super bowl parties were enjoyed at her home being a football enthusiast loving her Raiders and BSU Broncos. She could be seen in her last years with her orange and blue hair rooting them on. She was an important rock to her children and will be greatly missed. Sherry is survived by her sister Karen (Gayle) Lane and brother Dennis (Bonita) Fickes. Her children, Debra (Steve) Holz, Roscoe N. Howes II, Joni Fisher, and Joseph (Susan) Hadfield. She had 4 stepchildren with Glen, Michael Lusk preceded her in death. Together they had 21 grandchildren and 27 great grand children. She also has many nieces and nephews she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Glen Lusk, her parents, a brother Donald M. Fickes and granddaughter Sara Jean Jay. At her request, her ashes will be scattered along the South Fork of the Payette River and a tree will be planted in the Sawtooths. A special thanks to Encompass Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they have given our loved ones and family over the last 6 months. A celebration of her life will be held at 1222 W. Belnap, Nampa ID, December 21 from 1 to 5.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 19, 2019