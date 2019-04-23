|
Winslow, Sherryl L., 62, of Boise, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her home of natural causes. Viewing will be held Thursday, April 25, 6:00-7:30pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 1:00pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3555 S. Cole Rd., Boise, with a viewing before the service from 12:00-12:45pm. Interment to follow at Morris Hill Cemetery, Boise. To offer condolences and view obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Apr. 23 to May 6, 2019