Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3555 S. Cole Rd.
Boise, ID
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3555 S. Cole Rd.
Boise, ID
Sherryl Winslow Obituary
Winslow, Sherryl L., 62, of Boise, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her home of natural causes. Viewing will be held Thursday, April 25, 6:00-7:30pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 1:00pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3555 S. Cole Rd., Boise, with a viewing before the service from 12:00-12:45pm. Interment to follow at Morris Hill Cemetery, Boise. To offer condolences and view obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Apr. 23 to May 6, 2019
