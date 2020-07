Box, Shirlene R., 77, of Boise, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at home. A committal service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Please wear a face mask to follow COVID 19 restrictions at the cemetery. Services are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. For an expanded obituary please see obits at www.aldenwaggoner.com