Shirley Annette Gardner

1935~2020

Shirley Annette Gardner passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior the Lord Jesus Christ on September 28, 2020, after a long hard fought battle with health issues. Shirley was born December 17, 1935 on the Boyer Ranch in Peck Idaho. At the age of 5 the family moved to Billings Montana, but returned to Idaho from time to time. Shirley attended part of her grade school at Reubens School in Idaho. She lived all over Montana including Billings, Livingston, Crow Reservation, Miles City, Bozeman and Harlowton. She graduated from Harlowton High School in 1953. She was voted prettiest girl in the school. Shirley was very active in school events, choir, class secretary, and her favorite cheerleading. Even at a young age she was an accomplished horseman, horses being one of her loves and pleasures. She was Miss Rodeo Montana runner up. Race horses were another passion and she rode races all over Montana.

Shirley went to nurses training in Bozeman. She did her clinics at Billings Deaconess Hospital and with 2 months to go to receive her RN, her spicy attitude got the best of her and she left school. She moved to Boise, going to work for Dr. Frogley, DDS. Through her brother Greg, she me Dr. Charles Gardner and they married 1/16/1960. They were married 59 plus years at the time of his passing in 2019. 2 Daughters and a son were born to this union. Mom enjoyed raising things: kids, horses, puppies, chickens, angel fish, and miniature roses. She had a miniature rose business for several years in Oregon. She was room mother, 4-H leader in art and horses. She was involved in her kids show horses and cattle and chickens, and was their Pit crew for go kart racing and her son's midget racing. Mom enjoyed life, horses, dancing, music, and supporting her family in all things. Mom was a woman of faith, receiving the Lord Jesus as her Savior as a young woman. She liked Bible study with her favorite verse being John 14:1-6. Shirley is survived by her brother, Dr. Greg Nelson, her sister Dr. Dawna Sandford (David), her daughters Charlene (Gary) Hanners, Shelley (Joe) Batty, and son Mike (Mindi) Gardner, her 3 grandsons, JT & Brandon Batty and Chase Gardner. Interment at Cloverdale Memorial Park. A private time of remembrance will be held by family.



