1/2
Shirley Beth Berg
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Beth Berg
1936-2020
Shirley Beth (Flisher) Berg was born on March 26th, 1936, in Nampa, ID to Clarence and Jessie Flisher. Shirley graduated from Nampa High School in 1954. After graduating high school, she attended Saint Luke's School of Nursing in Boise, ID. She graduated from the final class of the original 3-year Registered Nurse Diploma Class of Saint Luke's in 1957. In 2011, a statue was dedicated to the 3-year Diploma Nurses from 1906 to 1957. She worked in many fields of nursing, retiring from Mercy Medical Center (now St. Alphonsus) in July of 1997.
On June 20th, 1958, Shirley married Anthony J "Tony" Berg at the First United Methodist Church. They spent all of their married life in Nampa, ID. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2018. The joys of her life were her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. She loved attending special events and sporting events, and taking the grandkids salmon fishing in Washington. She loved to knit, crochet, and decorate their house. She loved tending to her many flowerbeds. She loved their dogs, especially Roscoe who was her walking partner. She especially enjoyed being a part of her 1954 Nampa High School class reunions.
She leaves behind her husband: Anthony "Tony," their two children: Brenda (Jim) and Brian, her 3 grandchildren: Tony "AJ," Amanda (Gage), and Jessica, 3 great grandchildren: Paisley, Bailee, and Paxton, brother: Curtis (Inez), sister: Lynda, sister-in-law: Susan, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Shirley's home health hospice team and caregiver for all of their love and special care they gave to her.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel in Nampa, ID.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to:
St. Alphonsus Medical Center Meals on Wheels
4300 E Flamingo Ave, Nampa, ID 83687
https://donate.saintalphonsus.org/nampa


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial service
Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved