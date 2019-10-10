Home

Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
(801) 756-3564
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Anderson and Sons Lone Peak Chapel
6141 West 11000 North
Highland, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Anderson and Sons Lone Peak Chapel
6141 West 11000 North
Highland, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Logan Cemetery
Resources
Shirley Buttlerfield Musgrave


1935 - 2019
Shirley Buttlerfield Musgrave Obituary
Joann Butterfield Musgrave
1935 ~ 2019
Shirley Joann Musgrave, 83, died on October 7, 2019 in Cedar Hills, UT. She was born on October 9, 1935 in Preston, ID to Lorin William Petersen and Dora Leone Boyle. She married Richard Lee Musgrave on May 20, 1933 in Jackson Hole, WY. Shirley was an author, active in community theater, and loved traveling and camping. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Survivors include: her husband, her sons, Steven Butterfield and David (Sheri) Butterfield, and daughters, Wendy (Van) Comin and Sherri Davis, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Patricia Taylor. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 am at Anderson and Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland, 84003. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 8:45 to 9:45 am. A graveside service will also be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Logan Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019
