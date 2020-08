Shirley Coleman1934 ~ 2020Shirley was born August 31, 1934, in Nottingham, England, one of 5 siblings. Shirley always loved to travel and led an active life. In later years, exercise with the Silver Sneakers at the YMCA was a joy to her, attending 3 times a week.A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, 11:00am, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. The service will be livestreamed on Shirley's tribute page at relyeafuneralchapel.com