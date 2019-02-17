Shirley Fay Altig

1933 ~ 2019

Shirley Fay (Sparks) Altig, daughter of Arthur and Erma Sparks was born December 23, 1933 at their ranch on the Idaho/Oregon border. She passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her home. Her early years were spent in the Big Bend Area of the Snake River, Dixie and Kingman Colony Communities near Adrian, Oregon.

In 1953, she married Kenneth Altig at the Greenleaf Friends Church. They had just celebrated their 66th Wedding Anniversary on February 2, 2019.

Shirley and Ken have three sons: Rick (Stephanie) of Middleton, ID, Steven (Robin) of Kenai, AK, and Bruce (Stacey) of Meridian, ID; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her brother, Dick Sparks, resides in Hawaii with his family. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Guy Sparks of Nyssa, Oregon.

Shirley spent her working years as a telephone operator, librarian in Boise Schools, and tour guide while wintering in Arizona. She also volunteered as President of Jaycettes, earned the PTA Red Apple Award from Boise Schools, and was a Central Council life member. Her hobbies were traveling, reading and volunteering. Kenneth and Shirley are current members of the Methodist Church in Meridian with close ties to Boise Friends Church.

A viewing will take place Wednesday, February 20th from 4-6:00 P.M. at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main Street in Meridian. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 21st at 11:00 A.M. at the Meridian United Methodist Church, 240 E. Idaho Avenue in Meridian, with a luncheon to follow. A Committal Service will take place at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road in Boise, at 3:00 P.M., immediately following the luncheon. Remembrances may be left for the family on Shirley's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019