Shirley Wilcox Grimm
1929 ~ 2019
While surrounded by her family, Shirley Wilcox Grimm of Boise, Idaho went to be with the Lord, her husband, and her brother Edmund, on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019.
Born on the 14th of April in 1929 Shirley grew up on the shores of Lake Champlain on the family farm in Georgia, VT. She earned her degree in teaching at Johnson State College but soon discovered a passion for library work, earning her Masters in Library Science from SUNY Oswego. After taking time off to raise her three children in South Hero, Vermont, Shirley finished out her working career in the Essex and Milton school libraries.
Shirley developed a love of travel early on and took many trips all around the world. Some of her favorites being Alaska, England, and Egypt. In retirement Shirley and her husband spent many winters in Dade City, Florida and took many learning trips through the Elderhostel program. She visited all 50 states, the last being Nevada just 4 years ago.
In their later years, Shirley and Henry lived at Garden Plaza of Valley View in Boise, but Shirley's heart remained in her home state of Vermont.
Shirley leaves behind her daughter Becky (Jim) White of Boise, Idaho and their children Matthew and Anna; her favorite daughter (in VT) Gretchen Grimm of Georgia, Vt and her daughter Catherine; and her son Frederick (Heather) Grimm of Georgia, Vt and their children Keith, Sarah, and Logan.
She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Elizabeth Morton Wilcox, her husband Henry Grimm, and her beloved brother Harold "Edmund" Wilcox who passed away in March.
There will be a celebration of her life at Cole Community Church on Saturday, August 3rd at 2pm.
We would like to thank the many caregivers and health care providers Shirley had over the years.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 1, 2019