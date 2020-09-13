Shirley Jane Wright Travis
March 23, 1928 - August 20, 2020
Shirley Jane Wright Travis, 92, passed away peacefully in her home in Aurora, CO on August 20, 2020. Shirley was born on March 23, 1928 in Summit, NJ to James Theodore Wright and Vauda Hoffman; raised by a paternal aunt and her husband (Alice and Harvey Spooner.) After graduating from Summit High School, she received an Associates of Business degree in Office Administration from Berkeley Secretarial School in East Orange, NJ and then a scholarship to Monticello College in Alton, IL where she graduated with an Associates of Arts degree in Journalism. She was married to Dean Hamilton Travis, Jr., a Marine, on August 26, 1950 in Summit, NJ until 1987. Over the course of many moves to Montana, New Jersey, North Dakota, and Idaho, they had five children, and while her primary focus was raising the best children possible, Shirley happily used her secretarial skills by being President of the Ladies' Auxiliary of St. Anthony's Community Hospital, the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Pocatello Regional Medical Center, and the Bookkeeper for the Holy Trinity Parish in Pocatello, ID. The family then ended up in Brandon, Manitoba in 1965 where they made many lifetime friends, and where she was elected President of the Kinette Club (a charity organization.) It was back to Idaho (Pocatello) in 1972, where she worked as the manager of the Pocatello Golf and Country Club for two years, and then on to Salt Lake City, UT, where she was President Elect of the Newcomer's Club and the Convention Packet Chairman for a Presbyterian National Conference. Boise, ID was next, and with her ever cheerful and optimistic personality, served as President of the Welcome Wagon Club of Boise for several years as well as being a Chairman for the Beaux Art Societe annual Christmas Festival. She also enjoyed being an Income Tax Processor for the Idaho State Tax Commission. She became especially close to her son's in-laws and enjoyed taking care of her three grandchildren before and after school. In 2004 she moved to Aurora, CO to help her oldest daughter, a single mother, to raise her grandchild. The three of them had lots of adventures with Shirley not wanting to be left out of anything even remotely fun!! Constantly being teased by her children as being "overly dramatic", she loved to exaggerate, with her favorite phrase when upset, being: "I won't have it, (name). I just won't have it!" She is survived by a younger brother, James Henry Wright, of Palatka, FL, a younger sister, Patty Wright Proto, of Somerdale, NJ., and half-sisters Dot Nelson of Franklin Park, NJ, and Norma Yetsko of Jamesburg, NJ. She is also survived by four of her five children, Candy Jane Travis Wright of Aurora, CO, Lauren Ann Travis McLean (husband, Neil) of Calgary, Alberta, Matt Hamilton Travis, Fall City, WA, and Clint Wright Travis (wife Darlene), of Eagle, ID. Her fifth and youngest child, Margo Sue Travis Greenman predeceased her in 2006. She was also very proud to say that she had eight grandchildren (Skye Wright Benjamin, Travis and Bryce McLean, Miles and Meghan Travis, Sean Travis, Allison Travis Dahl, and Ty Travis) and nine great-grandchildren. A "born mother" to all living things too fragile to protect themselves, she was a passionate animal lover, who would have gladly given up her life if it meant saving another living creature. Along with her own dogs, many an orphaned animal would make its way to her home. She could also be a "Mother Bear" though too... In the 50's, before seatbelts, she used her arm to protect her kids from hitting the dashboard; she would rather have dislocated her arm rather than risk one of her children being injured. Her children never feared for bears while camping in Yellowstone either – any bear threatening them would have gotten beaten senseless with her cast iron pan! Her children will also remember her as a very accomplished chef who made UNBELIEVABLE casseroles by substituting any white ingredient for a white ingredient that happened to be missing... She was most famous though, for whipping together "vacation" sandwiches made of orange marmalade on hard stale bread on the tailgate of the family station wagon while desert sand was blowing on yet another layer! She loved a good laugh, and among her favorite activities were avid gardening, crafting, sewing, knitting, puzzling, reading, and decorating the house for holidays (especially for Christmas when every single nook and cranny was filled with Dickens villages or homemade decorations.) A graveside service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later time when family and friends will be able to all get together in Boise, ID. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New England Anti-Vivisection Society (neavs.org
) or to the Animal Legal Defense Fund (aldf.org
.) The following was always on her refrigerator, and as she always seemed to be the happiest while in her garden, it seems fitting to her children that this notice end with:
"The kiss of the sun for pardon,
The song of the birds for mirth,
One is nearer God's heart in a garden
Than anywhere else on earth."
A kinder soul God did not know, and we are proud to be your children, Mom. Remembering, treasuring, and loving you always,
Candy, Lauren, Matt, and Clint