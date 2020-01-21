|
Shirley Jean Gillett Seng
Shirley passed 15 January 2020 at home. She was 94 years old. Shirley was born 29 March 1925 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Leonard H. and Hilda (Darnaby) Gillett. She was their first and only child. Her parents divorced in 1929, and so was raised by her mother and then by stepfather Carl Hixon. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert L. Seng before he left for WWII. She and Robert had the privilege of moving from military base to military base over his career until retiring in Boise, Idaho in 1966. They were blessed with three boys, Robert Jr., Thomas, and Michael. Shirley was an amazing cook, an avid gardener (she loved yellow roses), and loved to play Canasta. She learned to whistle as a young girl. She loved old movies, music, and visiting with friends. In 1977 she and Robert travelled to England to visit her son who was stationed there. She loved the experience and quickly found lots of new things to love. Shirley and Robert lived together until his death at age 90.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, and her oldest son Robert Jr. She is survived by sons Thomas of Payette, Idaho and son Michael and wife Teresa of Grand View, Idaho, daughter-in-law Ladonnna of Boise, Idaho, six grandchildren: Christine (David) Meyers, Michael Seng Jr, Carolyn (Robert) Altland, Makaela (David) Ireland, David (Marisa) Seng, Erin Seng, 12 Great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. Thank you to Ladonnna and Makaela for exemplary care in the final days.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 21, 2020