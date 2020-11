Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Spratt, Shirley Jean Trumbly, 74, of Boise, died Thursday, 11/05/20 at a Meridian hospital. Arr. are under the direction of Summers FH, Ustick Chapel, Meridian. 208-898-0642



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store