SHIRLEY LORRAINE BEGUHL
1931 - 2020
Shirley Lorraine Beguhl (Smith) passed away at the age of 88 on June 8, 2020. She was born on September 13, 1931, in Boise, Idaho. She grew up in Adrian, Oregon, and graduated from Adrian High School in 1949. While working at the soda fountain in her parents' store, she met Emil, the love of her life. They married on July 15, 1950, and settled in Caldwell, Idaho. Their daughter Lynne, and son, Jim, were born in Caldwell. In 1958, Emil's job with Pacific Trailways took the family to Boise where they lived out the rest of their lives. Emil and Shirley were married for 65 years.
Shirley enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, walking, traveling, meeting friends for coffee, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers and the Boise State Broncos. Shirley was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She loved being a homemaker and was SO PROUD of her family. She made beautiful outfits for her daughter Lynne and others. After Shirley survived breast cancer, she and her son, Jim regularly participated in the Race for the Cure. She was fortunate to have amazing lifelong friends who supported her throughout her life.
We want to express our appreciation to Riverview Rehab, MorningStar Senior Living and St. Alphonsus Medical Center for taking excellent care of our Mom and Grandma these past few months.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Emil, son-in-law, Herb, sister Patricia, brother Gary, and parents Ethel and Cecil. She is survived by her daughter Lynne of Oregon, son Jim of Indiana, grandsons Jason (Lisa and her daughter Dana) of Illinois and Erik of Minnesota, 3 great-grandchildren, Madison, Matthew, and Paige of Illinois, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Shirley's name to the Bledsoe Continuing Education Fund, c/o St. Luke's Health Foundation, 190 E Bannock, Boise, Idaho, 83712.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 19th at the Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Rd, Boise, ID 83714. Please join us in a celebration of Shirley's life if you are healthy and willing to practice social distancing guidelines.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dry Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
June 12, 2020
I recall the many good times that I shared with Shirley and Emil! Shirley was such a central part of their family - an excellent wife, mother and grandmother. And, a special friend to many, including me.
Bev Williams
Friend
