Shirley LaVerne McKinney
1928 - 2020
Our dear mother, Shirley McKinney, passed away on April 15, 2020, surrounded by her four daughters.
Mom was born April 10, 1928, in Boise, Idaho, to parents Cletus and Ruth Minton. A true Idaho native— she grew up on her parents' dairy farm at the corner of Maple Grove and McMillan Roads. The old house where she grew up still stands. She attended Valley View Grade School and Meridian High School. This old school building still stands near Carlton and Main Street in Meridian, adjacent to the Post Office.
While attending Meridian High School, she met her future husband, Johnny McKinney; and they were married on July 1, 1945. This marriage lasted for 52 years, until the death of our father in 1997. Even though mom always vowed that she would never marry a farmer, she and daddy did just that for the majority of those 52 years! She was a true farmer's wife. She could drive any old tractor, milk cows, and pull any stuck, stranded or broken-down vehicle! (Of which there were many.) In addition to honing her farming "skills", mom became adept at carpentry since the only thing daddy could build was a pig-pen. She could put up sheetrock, tape and texture walls and ceilings like a pro, paint all day long without a spilled drop of paint on her hands or clothes, and make wallpaper stick to almost anything due to her own special home-made wallpaper paste recipe. She still found time to be a devoted mother to us - her four daughters. We were always well dressed because of her amazing expertise as a seamstress. In later years, she added a new hobby to her skillset, and took up cake decorating. Her family, as well as many others, will always remember her ornate and delicious cakes.
On November 11, 1951 both mom and daddy were baptized in symbol of their dedication to Jehovah God. This notable occasion took place in an outdoor pool in La Grande, Oregon in freezing temperatures—and while pregnant with her third daughter! Mom thoroughly believed and lived her faith. She was an active part of the Haven Cove Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Meridian.
Mom is survived by her four daughters and sons in law: Shayla (Robert) Lorimer, Judy (Charles) Smith, Candy (Dan) Casper and Robin (Fieldon) Williams. Twelve grandchildren: Jay Lorimer, Melissa Wallace, Mindy Herbenson, Jeff Lorimer, Josh Lorimer, Jake Lorimer, Jason Smith, Jeremy Smith, Mike Casper, Carrie Eshelman, Alishea Young, and Angela Williams and twenty great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Coralee Nord; three sisters in law: Editha McKinney, Winnie Jerome and Joanne Minton; and one brother in law: Lewis Tallent. In addition to our father, mom was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Elvin Minton; and infant sister Barbara.
Due to the current health crisis, we are unable to have a formal and much-deserved funeral or memorial service for our mother. The important thing is that she was well-loved and cared for during her lifetime and end-of-life illness. The family has composed a thoughtful written tribute to our mother containing more of her life experiences. Anyone wishing to have a copy is invited to contact any one of her daughters. The family wishes to express their heart-felt appreciation to our dear family and friends, Dr Gretchen Kohler, the caring staff of First Choice Hospice and especially Nurse Amy.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020