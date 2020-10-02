1/1
Shiu (Susie) Lee
1923 - 2020
Shiu (Susie) Tsing Lee
January 5, 1923 ~ September 27, 2020
Susie Lee, 97, of Boise, died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home of natural causes. A public viewing will be held at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel on Saturday, October 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A private – family only service (due to ordinance) will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with private burial to follow at Morris Hill Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed at www.aldenwaggoner.com for the public.
Susie started life in a small farming village in Taishan, Guangdong, China; living in Hong Kong, Washington D.C., and then Boise, Idaho. She married Shak Mon Lee and they immigrated to the United States. Together, they started a new life in America and raised 7 children. She was widowed in 1979.
Susie loved to sing and dance as a child and continued well into her adult life. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening and sewing-crocheting, but her favorite was Mah Jong.
Along with her husband, daughter and son-in-law, they founded and operated the Golden Star Chinese Restaurant beginning in 1965, a community favorite. Susie spent many hours behind the cash register smiling and greeting customers who then became her friends. She had a busy life and still prioritized time with her large family, dining and playing Mah Jong with her friends. She was so thankful for her good friends, and the wonderful people who looked out after her.
Susie is survived by her children, Shirley (Larry-deceased) Louie, Lana (Wendland) Quan, Dr. Hoi (Yvonne) Lee, Anna (Phil-deceased) Battaglia, Lilly (Jesse) Tam, Jeanie (Joe) Huff, and Sam Lee.
Susie leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren to continue her legacy of family, adventure, and happiness. She will be missed dearly!
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
