Sid Goul1924 ~ 2020Sidney Ray Goul started his adventure on September 17, 1924, at 714 E. Main in Weiser, Idaho, the son of Barney and Geneva Bostic Goul. Six years later, he was joined by Joanne, his sister and best friend. His grandfather J.H. Bostic, ran the Little Red Store on Main, and later, his cousin Lowell Patrick, had the East Side Grocery for years. When Sid was 12, his family moved to Boise. He began school at the newly built North Junior High, and liked to tell how he was pushed off the curb as Franklin Delano Roosevelt drove by the school and he managed to shake hands with the President. After a year, they moved to Caldwell, where he and his sister attended school. Sid began learning his trade by wiring houses with his dad, who was an electrician.After high school, Sid enlisted in the Marine Corps, training in California, where his drill instructor told them they were going to go to war with Japan. The day after that, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, and ten days later, Sid arrived at that base, where the ships were still burning.Sid fought in four invasions in the South Pacific. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his actions during one of the battles, taking over the LST after the driver had been killed and landing it with his platoon on the beach.On December 9th, 1945, he married Evelyn Mae Howard in Malheur County, Oregon. They moved to Weiser, where Sid worked at Globe Furniture and Western Hardware, before opening his own business, Sid's Appliance, on West Main Street in beautiful downtown Weiser, 1958. Sid and Evelyn had three boys, Rick, Greg and Zach. Sid and Evelyn divorced in 1962. In 1963 he moved to Boise and went to work as an master electrician for the State of Idaho's highway department. He was also in the National Guard, in Weiser, Caldwell and then Boise, where he was a sergeant in the armored division.After retirement, Sid worked on his bucket list. He co-piloted a P-51 Mustang, a AT-6 Texan, and a bi-plane. He made a couple of jumps out of an airplane, one of them a three-generation jump with his son Zach and granddaughter Joelle. He went on several cruises and many adventures with his sister and her family, enjoying many good times with them.Sid loved music and was an accomplished pianist and organist, owning a Lowrey organ with a keyboard like the instrument panel on the Starship Enterprise. He loved to get his family members to play with him. He also loved his dogs, especially Siddie and Lucy, and after they were gone, his daycare dog Miley.He loved his family, the Corps, and taking people out to eat. He could fix anything and was interested in cars and boats, owning at times some classic examples of both. He was fascinated by airplanes, and owned a Piper J-3 Cub right after his discharge from the Marine Corps.Sid was pre-deceased by his parents, his grandson Larry and his son Zach. He is survived by his sister Joanne, his cousin Diane, his sons Rick (Liz) and Greg, five grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews and their children.Sid had many friends during the years, including his Marine family, and his family at Eddie's Diner on State St. We will all remember him for his jokes, his stories, his humor and his infectious smile. He was as tough as they come (a hip replacement at 91!) and we all thought he would make it to 100. We wish he had. Oo-rah!Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 am. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise. Burial will follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell. A viewing will be held at Alden-Waggoner on Wednesday, June 24th from 5 - 7 pm.