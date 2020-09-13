Sidney Lee Baker

Sidney Lee Baker, 56, of Caldwell, passed away at Saint Luke's Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 8, 2020. Sidney was born on April 12, 1964 to Kenneth "Jim" and Karen Baker in Caldwell Idaho. He was raised in Caldwell and spent most of his life there as well. After graduating from Caldwell High School he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New York from 1984 to 1986. Upon returning from his L.D.S. mission he married the love of his life, Connie Churchman on March 21st 1989 for time and all eternity in the Boise, Idaho Temple. Sidney was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the outdoors and was known for walking his dog or running around the block, and being a jokester. He loved cartoons, Scooby Do and Snoopy being among his favorites. On June 4, 2015 after 26 years of marriage his wife Connie passed away, and has been waiting for him ever since. Sidney is survived by his father Kenneth "Jim" Baker, Children; Tonya, Matthew and Mark, and all his siblings; Sharee, James, Dwain and Daren. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the L.D.S. Church located at 519 S. 12th Ave, Caldwell, Idaho. There will be a viewing just prior to the service from 10 am to 10:45 am. Sidney will then be laid to rest beside his wife in the Middleton Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store