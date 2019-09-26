Home

Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
LifeSprings Church
Star, ID
View Map
Sili S. Tualaulelei


1958 - 2019
Sili S. Tualaulelei Obituary
Sili Tualaulelei
60 years
Sili was born December 27th, 1958 in Apia, Samoa and passed away Friday, September 20th. He is survived by his 2 possibly 3 children, two Stepchildren, Grandchildren, Ex-wife, and Siblings. Sili was an avid master of sarcasm and wit. His catchphrase was "I'm a nice guy" and he often told people his name was Steve McGarrett for fun. Sili was a former BSU student, worked at Shortys for over 30 years and, was a familiar face at the Pocket. His favorite pastime was watching Kung-Fu and Western movies. A funeral will be held at LifeSprings Church in Star this Sunday at 3 pm. Which will be followed by a celebration of life at O'michaels Pub.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 26, 2019
