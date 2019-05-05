Simon Howard Dixon

June 18, 1958 - March 5, 2019

Simon Howard Dixon, 60, passed away suddenly of a heart attack, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at home in Bozeman, MT. He was born June 18, 1958 in Hastings, England.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janelle Zauha, Bozeman; mother, Barbara Annie Peters Dixon, Tavistock, England; brother, John Dixon (Kate), Tavistock; in-laws Jody Zauha, Tom Zauha, and Kevin Zauha, Boise, ID; and his ginger cats, Barney and Fred. He was preceded in death by his father, Alan Sidney Dixon.

Simon grew up in Exeter, England, where he was educated at Heles School and Exeter College. As a boy, he lived and breathed basketball, attending Dean Smith's summer camp at UNC where he was coached by John Wooden. He later earned a place on the All England Under 18 basketball team. He also loved camping and hiking on Dartmoor and in North Wales. He began studies in Russian at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England, completing his degree in American Studies at Sussex University in Brighton. He earned a master's degree in English Literature at Clark University in Worcester, MA, focused on Henry James. There he met his wife, Jan, an Emily Dickinson scholar. They were married in Talaton, England in December 1989 and made their home in the States, both pursuing further graduate work at the University of Iowa where Simon received a PhD in film studies. They moved to Bozeman in 1995 and Simon was employed for many years at Montana State University as an adjunct instructor in English, Film, and Honors until his death. He loved his students and he was a beloved teacher.

Though Simon was immersed in books, he was also a talented artist and an excellent Irish flute musician, following in the steps of his paternal grandfather. He made trips to Ireland to hone his flute skills and enjoy "the craic," making many friends in the process. His tunes and his desire to play and learn music with others were an inspiration and will be greatly missed.

Simon was a legal resident of the US, a proud member of the European Union, and a true citizen of the world. His rich life included traveling as an interpreter to Russia, backpacking in Europe, laboring on a kibbutz in Israel, living and working at Shakespeare and Company in Paris, trekking in Nepal, and traveling in India. He is mourned across great distances and in many countries by relatives and friends who will miss his wit, his wonderful smile, generosity, unfailing kindness, and his keen understanding of art, music, poetry, literature, philosophy, history, and film, and their many connections. Simon was a humanist who placed enormous value on knowledge and discussion: a conversation with him always opened wide windows to new perspectives.

A celebration of Simon's life will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Bozeman Event Space, 14 S. Tracy Ave., Bozeman. Come enjoy Irish music, drinks, food, and share a story. Donations may be made to the Simon Dixon "Give it a Go Scholarship" through the MSU Alumni Foundation (PO Box 172750, Bozeman, MT 59717-2750 or online at http://www.msuaf.org/give-honors) to continue Simon's encouragement of Honors students pursuing their dreams.

Contentment is wealth. We miss you, Simon… your blue eyes, gentle smile, wry humor, and tweed jacket. None can take your place. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary