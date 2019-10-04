Home

Skyler Isaiah Holmes


1997 - 2019
Skyler Isaiah Holmes Obituary
Skyler Isaiah Holmes
1997-2019
Skyler Isaiah Holmes of 22 years was born June 30th 1997 way over on the other side of the USA in sunny Florida. Arrived in Idaho at about 5 years. He finally got to enjoy being out in the snow instead of just seeing it on TV. Spent the rest of his years growing up in Idaho. Skyler was a wonderful quirky fun loving young man. He saw good times and some hard times in his life. This led him to give to others as he saw the need and as he had the ability to help. Skyler was an explorer of all things science and dinosaurs. He also possessed a great sense of humor. Loved telling jokes to others at work and also sneak scare his mom now and then. Star Trek was one of his favorite TV series to watch. He had a serious passion for reading and pursuit of knowledge. After all, isn't that what a Holmes would do?
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 4, 2019
