Stacy Profitt Wickstrom

4/14/1966 to 5/10/2019

Meridian

Stacy P. Wickstrom, 53 of Meridian, Majority owner of Wickstrom Plumbing Heating and Air, died Friday, May 10th, 2019 at her home of natural causes with her husband at her side. Stacy's life will be celebrated at 12 noon Sunday, June 9th, at 7550 N. Star Rd. Meridian, with Steve Twilegar as the celebrant.

Stacy was born April 14th, 1966 at Spokane WA., the eldest daughter of Larry S. and Jean Nordlund Profitt. She was raised in Boise and Meridian, graduating from Meridian High School in 1984, attended Boise State and Cal Poly Pomona. She married Scott Wickstrom on August 18th, 1990 at Meridian Id. Stacy owned and operated Wickstrom Plumbing & Heating for the past 27 years with her husband Scott. Stacy loved horses and spending her spare time on her small farm in Meridian. Stacy had her family and many friends helping her and Scott during her battle with triple negative breast cancer. We are so thankful for all the prayers and countless meals, love and support. Stacy believed in the goodness of people, always trying to please and by being sincere in all her friendships. Stacy made friends by being involved in things she loved, showing horses, kids sports, rodeos, Miss rodeo Idaho and she especially enjoyed her time with the Snake River Stampede drill team. Stacy's pride and joy was her two sons Tyler and Garrett, she supported them in everything they were interested in, spending all of her time helping them be successful. Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Scott; sons Tyler Wickstrom and Mychaela of Kuna; Garrett Wickstrom and his fiancé Mallory Hunt of Middleton; her mother Jean and step father Mack laughrin of Boise; Toni Profitt of Edmonds WA.; three sisters, Shannon and Donnald Kidd of Portland OR.; Stepanie and Serge Kogan of Oakland CA.; Suzy Profitt and Marcus Mack of Boise; her step sister Ann and Paul Bonnin of Denver CO.; Step brother Doug and Miren Laughrin of Boise and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Larry Stanley Profitt.