Stanley Ernest Johnson
1940 ~ 2019
Stanley Ernest Johnson passed away in his beloved home on August 26, 2019 just short of his 79th birthday. Born on August 30, 1940 to Ernest and Helen Johnson in Pocatello, Idaho and was raised in Blackfoot, Idaho. He attended the University of Idaho where he studied accounting and graduated with a Master's degree. He served in Korea for three years in the US Air Force and upon his return stateside, he married the love of his life Vesta Nelson and started his 30 year career with Coopers & Lybrand. Stan loved his work and regularly announced, "It's a fine day for an audit."
Stan and Vesta raised two successful children; Marc and Stephanie and share their lives with five grandchildren. Stan had great pride in managing his Boise office, mentoring upcoming talent, and servicing his clients. He was recognized for his service to the Salvation Army, the University of Idaho, and his church. At the age of 58, Stan suffered a massive heart attack and was told he was in the 1% to survive such an episode. Although he was given a five year life expectancy; he proceeded to travel, garden, invest, volunteer, fish, and enjoy his relationships with friends and family he loved and appreciated his golden years with his wife Vesta for over 20 years beating all expectations. Stanley will be missed by all in those close to him daily for his understated love caring and guidance.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 29, 2019