|
|
Stanley Julius Barth
10/2/1929-3/12/2019
Stanley Julius Barth born Oct. 2, 1929 in Rushville, Nebraska to Margaret Lockman Barth and Julius H. Barth. He moved to the Magic Valley area in 1938. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1949.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He married Phyllis Nelson on June 14, 1955 in Kimberly and they lived in Burley until 1987 when they moved to Boise. He worked for the J.R. Simplot Co. from 1960 until 1986.
He was a member of the Burley United Methodist Church & Hillview Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children Pamela Linger (Dave) Boise, Douglas Barth, Boise, Todd Barth (Lisa) Ephrata, WA and Carolee Baugh (Charlie) Lewisville, TX; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and his brother Wilbur Barth, Twin Falls.
He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis, parents Julius and Pearl Barth, Margaret Barth, brothers Kenneth, Glenn and grandson Kelvin Baugh.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 19, 2019