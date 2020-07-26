Stanley Matlock1929-2020Stanley was born January 8, 1929. He was the youngest of three children born to Ben and Hazel (Hall) Matlock. Stanley was raised on the family farm in NW Boise. Stanley attended Green Meadow Grade School and North Jr High later graduating from Boise High School in 1947. Stanley met Donna Pfeiffer in high school and they dated for several years through high school and Donna's secondary education. Married on November 24, 1950 they celebrated 71 years of marriage together. Stanley spent 70 years on the Boise Valley Irrigation Ditch Company's Board of Directors. He also served his community through a Board Position at Dry Creek Cemetery, where he was laid to rest this week.Stanley was inducted into the Idaho Water Users "Hall of Fame"- an award he held in great esteem. He took great pride in this award and hung it proudly on his wall, where it still hangs to this day.Stanley's work career started at Salt Lake Hardware in Boise, Idaho. He later moved to work at Davis Supply. He then went to work at Andy Anderson's Meat Packing as an entry level position and worked his way up the ladder until he became "Outside Salesman". After achieving this "weekly salary" position he was then able to continue his education while providing for he and his wife Donna. After 26 years in the Meatpacking Industry, Stanley became a Realtor/Building Contractor. Throughout Stanley's work career he maintained his family farm. Stanley loved fishing, hunting, and traveling. Travel destinations included the Oregon Coast, Hawaii, and the Bahamas.His greatest joy of all was his family.Preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Hazel Matlock, brothers Dempsey and Ernie, and daughter Carol Matlock.Stanley is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Linda Webster and Steven (Vicky) Matlock; grandchildren Stephaine (Brian) Mulherin, Chantell (Ryan) Williams, Tricia (Paul) Doughty, Ashley Kate Whittaker, Misty Pendill, Matthew (Nancy) Webster, Kenneth (Nicole) Webster, and Jordan Whittaker; several Great Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren.There will be a private family service held at a later date. Stanley is laid to rest next to his daughter Carol at Dry Creek Cemetery.