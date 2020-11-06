1/1
Stanley Melbourne Baird
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Stanley M Baird 81, formerly of Lowman, Idaho, passed away peacefully October 29, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Stan was born in Cortez, Colorado on December 1, 1938 to Melbourne (Jack) and Elizabeth Margaret (Reid) Baird. He was one of six boys and had a childhood and life filled with adventures and a little mischief. On October 30, 1957 Stan married the love of his life Patty Anderson and they began a new adventure together going on to have 8 beautiful children. Stan was a very compassionate, loving, and kind-hearted man that was always there to help a friend or neighbor. He was a hard worker and instilled his work ethic not only into his children and grandchildren but to many others that crossed his path. His life was filled with so much more than work though. Stan enjoyed camping trips, fishing, and hunting, but nothing was more precious to him than time spent with family and friends. These times were always marked with plenty of stories, smiles, laughter, and often some sort of shenanigans. Stan was preceded in death by his children Stanley Michael, Jennifer Lynette, and Michael Shay, his brothers, Bill, Jake, and Terry, sister in law, Colleen, and parents Jack and Margaret. He is survived by Patty, daughters, Sherri, Cathy, Robin, Judy, and Stephanie (Brian). Grandkids Christopher, Amanda, Katie, Trenton, Tiffany, Talia, Jennifer, Sarah, Jessie, Jessica, Keith, Cassie, Wyatt, and Chelsea. Brothers Hurley (Chloe), and Steve, sisters in law, Joyce, Gail, Twila, and all the extended families. along with 20 great grandchildren all of whom he loved very much!! We love you Pops!!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke's Hospice or the Alzheimer's Foundation

Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 6, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
