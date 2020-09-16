Stanley Scott Munk1964 - 2020Stanley Scott Munk of Rockland, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Stan was born in Rockland, Idaho, to Melvin and Mary Munk on January 7, 1964. After Stan graduated high school in 1982, he served a mission in Melbourne, Australia.Stan graduated from Brigham Young University with a BA in Electrical Engineering. After taking an internship at Boeing in Seattle, Washington, he met his wife Julie Kidd, and they would later be sealed in the Portland, Oregon, temple. They spent the next 23 years raising their family in Washington State as Stan worked for Rockwell Automation and Genie Industries. In 2013, Stan got the opportunity to move his family back to his home state of Idaho. Stan worked for Rockwell Automation for the next 7 years in Meridian, Idaho. Stan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various leadership positions. He had a strong testimony of the Savior and was an obedient and faithful member.Stan spent most of his free time doing the things that he loved, which included fishing, hunting, hiking, and spending time with his family.He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Kunzler Munk and his in-laws Neal and Jean Kidd. Stan is survived by his wife Julie, their children (son Dallin, daughter Hannah (Grant), daughter Meagan, and son Blake in Meridian, Idaho), father Melvin Munk, Sandy Munk, brothers Martin (Susan), Curtis (Kindra), Randy (Rhonda), Dell (Kari), Clayton (Patricia), and Greg (Gretchen), sister Marianne (Paul) Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rockland, Idaho, at 11:00am, with a visitation beforehand starting at 10:00am.