1/
Stanley Munk
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Scott Munk
1964 - 2020
Stanley Scott Munk of Rockland, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Stan was born in Rockland, Idaho, to Melvin and Mary Munk on January 7, 1964. After Stan graduated high school in 1982, he served a mission in Melbourne, Australia.
Stan graduated from Brigham Young University with a BA in Electrical Engineering. After taking an internship at Boeing in Seattle, Washington, he met his wife Julie Kidd, and they would later be sealed in the Portland, Oregon, temple. They spent the next 23 years raising their family in Washington State as Stan worked for Rockwell Automation and Genie Industries. In 2013, Stan got the opportunity to move his family back to his home state of Idaho. Stan worked for Rockwell Automation for the next 7 years in Meridian, Idaho. Stan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various leadership positions. He had a strong testimony of the Savior and was an obedient and faithful member.
Stan spent most of his free time doing the things that he loved, which included fishing, hunting, hiking, and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Kunzler Munk and his in-laws Neal and Jean Kidd. Stan is survived by his wife Julie, their children (son Dallin, daughter Hannah (Grant), daughter Meagan, and son Blake in Meridian, Idaho), father Melvin Munk, Sandy Munk, brothers Martin (Susan), Curtis (Kindra), Randy (Rhonda), Dell (Kari), Clayton (Patricia), and Greg (Gretchen), sister Marianne (Paul) Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rockland, Idaho, at 11:00am, with a visitation beforehand starting at 10:00am.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 N Latah St,
Boise , ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved