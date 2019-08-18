|
Stanley Vernon Rishel
Sept. 29, 1931 ~ Aug. 6, 2019
Stan was born September 29th, 1931, in Blackfoot, Idaho in 'Grandma' Ziegler's house to Guy and Jessie (Hull) Rishel. He passed away peacefully at age 87 on August 6th, 2019 in Boise, Idaho with his family surrounding him. He grew up in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1949. Stan's mother, Jessie, passed away when he was only 10 years old. He spent summers working the ranch high in the Pahsimeroi Valley between the Lost River and Lemhi mountain ranges.
After high school, Stan attended Idaho State College Southern Branch (ISU) where he received his certificate in Radio and Television and a license in First Class Radio. While serving in the United States Army in 1953 during the Korean Conflict, he was stationed at the Signal Corp Pictorial Center in Long Island City, NY. While there, he maintained military television equipment and produced military training films. He was honorably discharged in 1955.
He went on to attend Boise Junior College (BSU), where he received an Associate's degree in 1958, and eventually completed his college education with a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Idaho in 1961.
After college, he went to work for Mountain Bell. His career there lasted some 30 years where he contributed as both an engineer and a manager.
Stan first met his bride-to-be, Janet, in 1956. They began dating in the 1960's when he worked for Mountain Bell and Janet worked for Idaho Power. They were married December 3rd, 1966 in Boise, Idaho. They soon moved into their home on Mountain View Drive where they resided for 46 years.
While raising two children, countless wonderful memories were made in their home with family and friends. Many summer days were spent enjoying time at the lake in McCall. They welcomed several exchange students into their home including Horacio from Argentina and Kari from Norway. Stan spent innumerable dad-hours at soccer games, baseball games, boy scout outings, tennis tournaments, dance recitals, and bowling tournaments. Stan and Janet traveled a great deal with wonderful friends (and sometimes with their kids) to various destinations, such as: Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Scandinavia.
Stan loved gardening as evidenced by his large backyard garden which overflowed with a bounty of produce every year. He also loved woodworking and contributed many hours working with Gem State Kiwanis creating projects for a local grade school and creating playhouses for . He was a member of Kiwanis for 44 years; a member of IEEE; and a long-time member of Hillview United Methodist Church.
In 2013, Stan & Janet moved to a senior-living community, Meadow Lake Village in Meridian, Idaho.
They were blessed to receive good care, make new friends, and ultimately stay together.
Stan is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Jessie; his brother, Gene Rishel; his sisters Cora Allen and Barbara Jex; and his infant daughter that survived two days in 1969. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Janet (Langrell) Rishel, of 52 years; his children: Michael (Kari) Rishel and their children Kyla, Kellen, and Cade; Lori (Zach) Rishel-Klotovich and their children Gracelyn and Ava.
A viewing will be held at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E. Ustick Rd. Meridian, Idaho on Friday, August 16th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The memorial service will be Saturday, August 17th at 10:00 AM at Hillview United Methodist Church, 8525 W. Ustick Rd. in Boise. Graveside military honors at Dry Creek Cemetery and lunch at Hillview will follow.
In lieu of flowers (and in tribute to Stan's wife), the family asks that people donate to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Stan's family on he memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019