Stanley (Stan) Woodward
September 25, 1960 - May 8, 2020
A life well-lived but gone too soon. Stanley "Stan" Woodward passed away from cancer on May 8, 2020 with his family by his side. Stan was born in September 1960 to Floyd "Woody" and Sally Woodward in Caldwell, Idaho where he became the "little brother" to his older siblings. He grew up attending Caldwell schools, graduating from Caldwell High School in 1978.
Stan's love of sports started at the age of five when he joined the Caldwell swim team, played little league baseball, optimist football and multiple sports throughout high school.
At seventeen Stan joined the Snake River Rugby Club as one of their youngest players. Being one of the Snakes was something he held in high regard and loved the lifetime friendships that were made. Stan always enjoyed telling a good story and the "Rugby road trips, tournaments, and parties" always provided great subject matter.
Stan married Kimberly Gilbertson in August of 1982 and, although they were later divorced, he always said the greatest blessing in his life were the four boys from that marriage. As a single father, Stan made his four boys his main priority, raising them with unconditional love, while teaching them that honesty, integrity, and having a sense of humor were the tools they would need in life. He impressed upon them that "your word is your bond" and the importance of honoring your family and friends. Stan's world was his boys and the pride he had being their father was immeasurable
Stan always understood that having a trade was as valuable as having a college degree. He pursued an electrical career out of high school when he started working for Boles Electric. At 30 years old Stan started his own company, "Hometown Electric", and built it into a successful business. Two sons followed in his footsteps and have continued his legacy of competence, reliability, and service. Through Hometown Electric Stan also helped three nephews become electricians.
The underlying thread throughout Stan's life has been his love for his family, friends, and community. Stan always felt fortunate that he grew up with his best friends from grade school who remained by his side through all of life's ups and downs. Stan was never a stranger, always taking the time to say hello and catch up with people. Stan served as a Youth Pastor, youth soccer coach and referee for soccer. Stan's support of his hometown began with sponsoring little league baseball and soccer teams when his boys participated, and he later continued his support by donating to community events and charities.
Out of all his accomplishments throughout his life, being called "Papa Stan" by his grandchildren was the greatest of them all. He wants them to know he will always be with them in their hearts and his legacy will live on through stories and memories. Stan's last wishes were that his sons and daughter in laws know how much they were loved and how proud he was of them. Stanley, Stan the Man, The Rock, The Legend might be gone but will not be forgotten.
Stan is survived by his four sons, Jaycen Woodward, Jantzen and Barb Woodward, (Huck), Jordan and Hannah Woodward (Molly, Darla, Liam) and Jackson Woodward. His siblings Gregg (Sue) Woodward, Laurie Jakubowski, Mary (Kent) Finch, Judy Simar and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Stan was preceded in death by his parents Woody and Sally Woodward and eldest brother Tom Woodward.
A Celebration of Stan's Life will be held on June 13 with ceremony starting at 4 p.m. at Stan's house, 13858 Orchard Avenue, Caldwell, ID
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Stan Woodward Memorial Scholarship can be made online. Go to: www.cfeo.org/product/woodward-memorial-scholarship/ or can also send a check to:
CFEO - Stan Woodward Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 122, Caldwell, ID 83606
Attn: John Dean
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 31, 2020.