Starla (Star) Faye Newsom Busselle Bowdon

October 6, 1954 - June 1, 2020

Starla Faye (Newsom) Busselle Bowdon (Star), was called home at the age 65 of Oregon City, Oregon to begin her mission in the next life. Star passed away from a brief but tragic battle with cancer, at home surrounded by her husband, son and daughter.

When Starla Faye Newsom was born on October 6, 1954, in Ontario, Oregon, her father, Avery, was 38, and her mother, Geneva, was 23. She married David Scott Busselle on May 28, 1977 in Reno, Nevada and they had two children together. She married Robert (Evans) Bowdon on April 3, 2008, in Clackamas, Oregon. She had three brothers and six sisters.

She lived in Boise, Idaho most of her childhood, teenage years and her adult life in Oregon. She was a student at Lowell Elementary, North Junior High and graduated from Boise High in 1972.

Her first job was working at Hamburger Corner on North 28th Street, Taco Time on State Street and pumping gas. She obtained her real-estate license and was a certified Master Gardner. She worked and retired at Kaiser Permanente.

She loved the Oregon Coast, Whale watching, her beach house in Rock-A-Way Beach and loved to travel.

She always felt her children were her greatest accomplishment and supported them with her unconditional love. She loved her grandchildren and was fiercely proud of them.

She was loved by every single one of her family members, friends and she will be greatly missed.

Survived by her husband, Evans Bowdon; daughter, Tracy Busselle (Kevin Cochran); son, Tevian Busselle; 2 grandsons, Jorden Stockstill and Jayvon Stockstill; brothers, Ned Sain, Todd Newsom and Morgan Newsom; sisters, Carol Haddon, Scarlet McKinney and Lori Newsom; 3 brothers-in-laws, Andy Elliott, Kenneth Lance and David Sizemore; 1 uncle, Karl Elliott; family friend, Robert Reitmeyer; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her father and mother, Avery Newsom and Geneva Elliott Newsom; 3 sisters, Glenna Elliott, Patricia Lance and Dorothy Smith; and 1 brother-in-law, Larry Smith.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, interment is at Mt. View Cemetery in Oregon City, Oregon.

A Hawaiian Celebration of Life will be held in Boise, Idaho on June 27, 2020, 11 am to 2 pm, by her brothers and sisters, at the Elm Grove Park, 2200 W. Irene St.



